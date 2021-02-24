Ready to serve at schools

February 24, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Pictured in the back row from left are Red Springs police Sgt. Sarah Purcell, Capt. Charles McMillian, Lt. Lasevenn Richardson and Chief Brent Adkins after a Wednesday pinning ceremony for School Resource officers Cpl. Whitney Malcolm, center, and Jamaal Graham. The pinning ceremony took place after Malcolm and Graham completed a 40-hour North Carolina Justice Academy School Resource Officer Training Course.

