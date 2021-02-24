Apartment complex called The Village at Hunter’s Run is open in Pembroke

Staff report
Shown are some of the 144 multi-family apartment units in The Village at Hunter's Run community on Bluebill Drive in Pembroke. The units are open, with plans to move the first residents in next month. Courtesy photo | Blue Ridge Companies

Shown are some of the 144 multi-family apartment units in The Village at Hunter’s Run community on Bluebill Drive in Pembroke. The units are open, with plans to move the first residents in next month.

Courtesy photo | Blue Ridge Companies

PEMBROKE — A new multi-family apartment community is open in Pembroke.

The community is called The Village at Hunter’s Run and features premium finishes and amenities, Homes Urban, LLC announced Wednesday.

The apartment complex is managed by Blue Ridge Companies and was built by McCrory Construction. It consists of 144 units and is located at 1 Bluebill Drive in Pembroke, along the east side of Candy Park Road, south of N.C. 711.

The apartments are a little more than 1 mile away from downtown Pembroke, 2 miles southeast of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and 7 miles northwest of Lumberton.

The Village at Hunter’s Run is the first contemporary, upscale, multi-family rental community in the area. It includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, and washers and dryers in each home.

The community also offers a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center. Pets also are welcomed.

The Village at Hunter’s Run is offering limited time move-in specials, with the first residents expected to move in next month.

For more information, follow The Village at Hunter’s Run on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VillageAtHuntersRun, Instagram at @VillageHuntersRun, Twitter at @VillHuntersRun, or visit its website www.villageathuntersrun.com.

