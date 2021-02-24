Food giveaway scheduled for Saturday in Maxton

February 24, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

MAXTON — A food giveaway is scheduled Saturday at St. Matthews AME Zion Church.

The event is to take place at 10 a.m. at the church located at 604 South Patterson St. in Maxton.

Food boxes for at least 100 families will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.