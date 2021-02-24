Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Gloria Brock, Aberdeen Drive, Lumberton; Edith Sampson, Eddie Sampson Road, Lumberton; and Bayley Jacobs, N.C. 41 South, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James McNeill, McBred Drive, Maxton; Unlisted victim, Pembroke; and Jonathan Lowery Jr., N.C. 72 West and Union Chapel Road, Pembroke.