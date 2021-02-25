Free COVID-19 vaccination event Friday at Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex in Pembroke

February 24, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — A free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event is scheduled for Friday at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex.

The event is a partnership between the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and Robeson Healthcare Corporation and is to take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the tribal Housing Complex located at 6984 NC 711 West in Pembroke.

Pre-registration is not required, but identification is required. Eligible to receive a vaccination at the event are anyone 65 years old and older; educators, school personnel and child care workers; and anyone eligible under the state Department of Health and Human Services’ vaccination schedule.

After the vaccination, participants will receive free cleaning products and sweet potatoes.