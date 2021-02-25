COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Saturday at county Health Department

LUMBERTON — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Robeson County Health Department.
The event is being hosted by the Health Department in collaboration with the Robeson County Partnership for Children and will take place at the Health Department facility, located at 460 Country Club Road in Lumberton. Emphasis will be placed on vaccinations for school and day care staff, but vaccinations for people age 65 and older, and health care workers will remain available.
Appointments and walk-ins for first dose vaccinations are available. To schedule an appointment, call 910-671-3216 or 910-671-3220.
For more information about Saturday’s vaccination clinic, call 910-671-3200.
In other vaccination news, UNC Health Southeastern has announced its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the medical center’s main entrance will no longer provide testing on Sundays starting this weekend.
“We have seen a downward trend in testing demand, therefore, we feel that we can adequately meet the needs of our patients with a six-day schedule,” said Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief operating officer.
The testing site will operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, however, patients are asked to arrive by 4 p.m. in order to be tested in a timely manner before the site closes.
COVID-19 test results are available through MyChart. Patients who would like to sign up for MyChart may contact Carlotta Winston at 910-316-2274.
Printed copies of negative test results may be obtained from UNC Health Southeastern’s Community Health Education Center, also known as CHEC, located in Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Patients with positive test results are urged not to visit the center until their quarantine period has ended.
Teachers and all school personnel who are currently in or returning to in-person roles at day cares, preschools and/or K-12 schools may schedule COVID-19 vaccinations through UNC Health Southeastern’s website, srmc.org, by clicking on “Get Vaccinated.”
School personnel were added to those eligible to receive the vaccine by the state Department of Health and Human Services. Vaccinations for this group began Wednesday. Those in earlier phases, including health care workers and people age 65 and older, may also schedule vaccination appointments online.
Available appointments will be shown on the online scheduling module, allowing the user to select the location and time that is most convenient for their schedule. Once the schedule is filled, scheduling will be closed and re-opened as new vaccination appointments become available each week.
People who register as a MyChart Guest when scheduling their appointment will not receive a confirmation notice via email or text. If an appointment needs to be cancelled or changed anyone who registered as a guest should email [email protected] to request appointment adjustments.
The vaccination is free to patients. Insurance will be filed for patients with insurance. The government will cover vaccine charges for patients without insurance.