Public invited to participate in litter pickup effort Saturday in Fairmont

RALEIGH — North Carolina civil right rights groups struck a deal on Thursday with Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration to allow for the early release of 3,500 inmates in state custody over the next six months.

If a Wake County Superior Court judge approves the settlement agreement and the state abides by its commitment to trim about one-eighth of its more than 28,000-person prison population, the North Carolina branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People would dismiss its lawsuit alleging prison conditions during the coronavirus pandemic have violated inmates’ rights under the state constitution.

“The Department of Public Safety, together with a group of plaintiffs, have entered into a Settlement Agreement and have jointly moved for an immediate 180-day stay of the legal matter related to releasing individuals from North Carolina prisons due to COVID-19. Specific details for enacting certain portions of the agreement will be worked out in the days and weeks to come,” a DPS statement reads in part.

As part of the agreement, the department’s Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice will continue taking a variety of actions aimed at keeping staff, offenders in custody and the communities it serves as safe as possible from the effects of the coronavirus, according to DPS.

Among other actions, the division will increase the pace at which offenders are being transitioned into the community to accomplish an early reentry for 3,500 inmates within six months of the stay in the legal matter, according to DPS. For the past year, the department also has been transitioning a select group of inmates who have nonviolent crimes through the Extended Limits of Confinement initiative to complete their sentence in the community in order to reduce the prison population. Slightly more than 1,000 offenders were transitioned to ELC.

The plaintiffs agreed to execute a release of claims against the defendants at the end of the 180 days and will dismiss the Superior Court action with prejudice, according to DPS. The 180 days will begin after the trial court grants the request to stay the case.

“As indicated in the agreement, the department will move forward with the actions outlined over the next 180 days, most of which it is already carrying out daily,” said Timothy Moose, chief deputy secretary for the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice at DPS. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our staff and those in our custody as we navigate the perils of COVID-19.”

The state Republican Party was quick to denounce what the party sees as incompetence on the part of Cooper’s administration.

“Despite his flashy campaign commercials, Governor Cooper’s COVID-19 response has been marked by incompetence. Governor Cooper entered into a settlement agreement with far-left activists to release at least 3,500 convicted criminals,” reads an NCGOP statement. “According to the plaintiffs, the agreement marks one of the largest prisoner releases in the COVID-19 era, which is particularly concerning because the settlement lacks specific language to prohibit violent offenders and convicted sex offenders from getting an early release.”

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 47 inmates have died of COVID-19, while more than 9,500 have been infected, according to state DPS data. Nearly one-fourth of the 39,000 offenders tested since March 2020 received at least one positive diagnosis.

“What’s happening in North Carolina prisons is the convergence of two pandemics both fueled by racism and classism — COVID 19 and an unjust criminal legal system,” said a statement from Anthony Spearman, president of the NC NAACP. “Even as we celebrate this monumental step in our efforts through this lawsuit, we must acknowledge that a disproportionate number of those marginalized, oppressed, and put in harm’s way by being incarcerated during the pandemic are melanin-rich, working poor, or both.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, Disability Rights North Carolina and other advocacy groups joined onto the NAACP’s complaint filed in Wake County in April 2020. At the time of the complaint, more than 34,000 people were incarcerated. The state has since reported a 16% reduction in the number of incarcerated individuals.

Under the terms of the proposed deal, the Department of Public Safety would have 90 days to release at least 1,500 offenders, and an additional 90 days to release the remaining 2,000. Those who have been given an early release since Feb. 15 would count toward the 3,500 total.

North Carolina isn’t the first state to have announced plans to release inmates. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill last fall allowing more than 2,000 people to be released from state prisons in November, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, a nonpartisan group tracking inmate releases. A California appeals court ordered last October half of the 2,900 inmates at San Quentin State Prison to be released or transferred.

The ACLU of North Carolina called Thursday’s settlement a “momentous achievement” but urged Cooper and prison officials to return as many inmates as possible to their families.