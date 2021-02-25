Public invited to participate in litter pickup effort Saturday in Fairmont

February 25, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating a Saturday litter pickup effort with the Stop the Violence organization, Fairmont Police Department, Fairmont Rural Fire Department, Fairmont City Fire Department and South Robeson Rescue Unit.

The agencies are asking for participation from the public at the event scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at the Fairmont Police Department. Groups will be formed at that time, and refreshments provided before the cleanup effort begins. The effort is set to end about noon.

Gloves and vests will be provided. For safety purposes, all groups will be escorted by deputies and police officers.

For more information, call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.