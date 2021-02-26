COVID-19 vaccines available with no appointment today and Saturday

Staff report

LUMBERTON — COVID-19 vaccinations can be obtained without an appointment today and Saturday at two UNC Health Southeastern clinics, according to the health care system.

Teachers and all school personnel who are currently in or returning to in-person roles at day cares, preschools and/or K-12 schools, health care professionals, and individuals age 65 and older may walk in for a first dose COVID-19 vaccine today until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, located at 2901 N. Elm St. in Lumberton, and Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Pembroke, located at 812 Candy Park Road, Suite 5103.

Anyone who prefers to schedule an appointment may visit www.srmc.org and click on “Get Vaccinated.”