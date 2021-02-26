Three local governing bodies are to meet next week

February 26, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three governing boards are scheduled to meet next week.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners and Pembroke Town Council are scheduled to meet Monday.

The county commissioners will meet by teleconference at 6 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting by dialing in at 978-990-5000 with access code: 687264#. On the agenda is a public hearing to amend Robeson County’s Dangerous Dog Ordinance.

Members of the public who wish to participate in the public comments or public hearing sessions may do so by sending an email to [email protected] or [email protected] before 3 p.m. Monday. Comments should include a full name and must be limited to 500 words. Comments will be read aloud during public comments session of the meeting.

For more information, call county administration at 910-671-3000.

Also on Monday, the Pembroke Town Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 100 Union Chapel Road.

Anyone wishing to provide public input should direct comments to Town Clerk Amira Hunt via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-521-9758. Comments must be provided by 5 p.m. Monday in order to be read during the Public Comment portion of the meeting.

The Red Springs Board of Commissioners is to meet 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook for public viewing.

To view the meeting, click the following link: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012460697892.

To submit a public comment, send an email to Town Clerk Barbara McColl at [email protected] before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Comments should include a full name and address.

For more information, call McColl at 910-843-5849.