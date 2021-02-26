Unified Robeson NAACP to play host to Black History Month program that focuses on COVID-19

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Unified Robeson branch of the NAACP will hold a virtual Black History Month program Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

During the program, speakers will have candid discussions about COVID-19 in the Robeson County community, including the virus-related topics of prevention, treatment, vaccines and resources.

Individual can join the program, which will be streamed via Zoom, by joining the event page posted on the Unified Robeson NAACP Facebook account.

The program is free and open to the public.