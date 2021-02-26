Famous Black men have ties to Robeson County

McPhatter Marshall

As Black History Month comes to a close, Douglas McMillan Jr. remembers the lives of three distinguished Black men and their ties to the city of Lumberton.

Attorney Julius Chambers of Charlotte was a former chancellor of N.C. Central University in Durham and was a national civil rights lawyer in the United States. The federal courthouse in Charlotte was recently named in his honor. Chambers handled numerous cases in Southeastern North Carolina after returning to Charlotte from employment in New York with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, but due to segregation in the early 1960’s as it related to hotel accommodations, he was allowed by Douglas McMillan Sr. to stay overnight at the McMillan residence, adjacent to McMillan Funeral Home on Fairmont Road in Lumberton.

He would eat his meals at the former Diamond Cafe, located on the Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton across from the historic Bethany Presbyterian Church. The Diamond Cafe was a Black owned popular diner that had sections for Blacks, Whites, and American Indians. The diner was owned and operated by John B. Mitchell and his wife, Marie Mitchell.

Chambers was a native of Mt. Gilead and he transitioned Aug. 2, 2013.

Dr. Thomas Hayswood McPhatter was born and reared in Lumberton in 1923 in the 11th St. community of East Pines. He was the son of the late Thomas Matthew McPhatter and Elizabeth Morrisey McPhatter. After retirement, he made his residence in San Diego, California.

He went on to become one of the first Black chaplains in the United States Navy, an Iwo Jima veteran and also was active with the Montford Point Marines. His efforts played a major role in the congressional recognition of the Montford Point Marine Association.

McPhatter was a graduate of Redstone Academy in Lumberton, and he received his Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Divinity degree from Johnson C. Smith University of Charlotte and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta. He was an ordained Presbyterian minister.

McPhatter was an avid tennis player and was a former 12th District Representative for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity founded in 1911 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. He represented the states of California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska, Arizona, Utah, Montana,Wyoming and Idaho. Dr. McPhatter was a close associate of the late Judge Henry McKinnon of Lumberton.

McPhatter transitioned in San Diego, California in May 2009 and is buried in the family plot of Bethany Church Cemetery in downtown Lumberton.

Attorney Thurgood Marshall came to Lumberton from Claredon County, South Carolina, in preparation for the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education case to go before the United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

The Lumberton visit was the only such occasion in Southeastern North Carolina, and was hosted by several Redstone Academy graduates, civic leaders and ministers.

Among them were Douglas McMillan Sr., Professor William M. McNeill, John B. Mitchell, Gus Bullock, Dr. J. H. Hayswood, Dr. A. J. Robinson, the Rev. E.B. Turner, Lawrence Stephens Sr., members of First Baptist Church and others.

Marshall’s lodging accommodations were made available at the Humphrey House on Fairmont Road in Lumberton by Charity Humphrey Thompson. Dock Thompson, a Black merchant on Fairmont Road who owned and operated a hardware store, provided lanterns at the First Baptist Church service where a thunderstorm caused the lights to go out during Marshall’s visit.

Marshall was appointed to the United States Supreme Court in later years.

Douglas McMillan Jr. is the owner of McMillan Funeral Home in Lumberton; a 50-year member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, founded in 1911 at Howard University in Washington, D.C.; and a former Lumberton city councilman.