Shannon man dies in single-vehicle crash over the weekend

March 1, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 22-year-old Shannon man died in a single-vehicle accident at Rennert and McGoogan Farm roads over the weekend.

Juan Carlos Quetzalcoatec O Andraca, of Rufigo Road, died Saturday after his 2010 Chevrolet SUV, traveling on McGoogan Farm Road, ran the stop sign and collided with a sign and a tree just beyond the T-intersection, said Sgt. M.V. Strickland, with the State Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 8:03 p.m. about 3.5 miles north of Shannon.

He was ejected from the vehicle, and the vehicle came to rest facing east, Strickland said. There were no passengers in his vehicle.

Speed was a factor in the crash, with the State Highway Patrol estimating the vehicle was traveling at 70 mph in a 55 mph zone, he said.

Alcohol impairment also is suspected in the crash, he said. Post-mortem blood results by a medical examiner will determine if alcohol was a factor.