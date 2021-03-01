UNCP to host virtual COVID-19 vaccine town hall Thursday

March 1, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Wong</p>

Wong

<p>Moore</p>

Moore

PEMBROKE — A virtual town hall open to all faculty, staff, students, alumni and any community members who want to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine has been scheduled for Thursday by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. Space is limited. The session will be recorded and made available to anyone unable to attend through the UNCP website.

The link to join and call-in information are available at uncp.edu/virtualvaccine.

Questions can be asked live during the event or emailed to [email protected] in advance.

Dr. Charlene Wong, MSHP, will join Crystal Moore, DNP, MSN, FNP-BC, WHNP, to present more information about the science and safety of the vaccines, and with how vaccines are being distributed.

Dr. Wong is the chief health policy officer for COVID-19 at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and a pediatrician at Duke. She is also the executive director of North Carolina Integrated Care for Kids, an innovative model serving Medicaid-insured children in central North Carolina.

Moore is the director of Student Health Services at UNCP and has been heavily involved at the local level in the COVID-19 response.