Vaccine walk-ins accepted Wednesday at Southeastern clinic

March 1, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern is accepting COVID-19 vaccination walk-ins Wednesday at one of its clinics.

Emergency personnel, health care professionals, individuals age 65 and older, and teachers and all school personnel who are currently in or returning to in-person roles at day cares, preschools and/or K-12 schools can get a vaccination without a appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, located at 2901 North Elm St. in Lumberton.

There will be no charge for the vaccine. Insurance will be filed for patients with insurance. The government will cover vaccine charges for patients without insurance.

Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment in advance may visit www.srmc.org and click on “Get Vaccinated.” Individuals who register as a MyChart Guest when scheduling their appointment will not receive a confirmation notice via email or text. If an appointment needs to be cancelled or changed because of scheduling issues or other factors that may arise, those who registered as a guest should email [email protected] to request appointment adjustments.