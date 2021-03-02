Lumberton residents can sign up for a visit by the Easter Bunny

March 2, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report
The Easter Bunny recently stopped by Lumberton City Hall in his “Bunny Mobile.” The bunny has several more stops to make throughout the month of March, and all will be documented on the Lumberton Recreation Department Facebook page.

LUMBERTON — The Easter Bunny is coming to Lumberton and may stop by your home.

City residents can sign up for a drive-by visit to their house, street or neighborhood by registering before the March 26 deadline. To register, call Bill Sapp at 910-671-3869. It’s free.

The Easter Bunny will begin visits March 29 at 10 a.m. Until then, the bunny will spend the month of March making stops throughout city landmarks and meeting some familiar faces. The first stop was City Hall.

To stay up-to-date with where the bunny stops, check in daily on the Lumberton Recreation Department’s Facebook page.