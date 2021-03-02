Having a good day

March 2, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Despite the overcast skies and 51-degree chill in the air Tuesday afternoon, Tiffany McMillan and her 3-year-old daughter, Naomie Griffin, had a good day outdoors at Jerry Giles Park in Lumberton. McMillan, a former Lumberton resident who now lives in Autryville, said she takes her daughter to a least three different parks throughout the city when she comes to visit friends. She hoped Tuesday to make time for fishing at Luther Britt Park.

