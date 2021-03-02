Having a good day

RALEIGH — The state Senate fell just short Monday evening of overriding Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 37, which would have mandated in-person learning options at North Carolina public schools.

The 29-20 override vote was one vote short of the three-fifths majority needed.

The GOP measure, which is now blocked permanently, had support from three Democratic senators in a final vote on Feb. 16. That would have created the veto-proof margin had the vote totals remained the same Monday night. Cooper vetoed the measure last week because he said it would threaten public health — particularly at middle and high schools — and asked lawmakers to make changes.

Among those three Democratic senators, Paul Lowe of Forsyth County decided to uphold the veto, while Kirk deViere of Cumberland County voted to override. A third, Ben Clark of Hoke County, was not in attendance for Monday’s vote. He had been granted a leave of absence for the session.

“They first voted to pass it then, 12 days later, sustained Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto and killed it. It’s unclear what changed in that time period,” a Senate Republicans news release reads in part.

Hundreds of thousands of students and parents are paying the price for Cooper’s political victory, said Sen. Deanna Ballard, R-Watauga, who co-chairs the Senate Education Committee and sponsored Senate Bill 37.

“The far-left NCAE controls education policy at the governor’s mansion and in the Democratic caucus, and some students will never recover from the destruction they’ve caused,” Ballard said.

The vote to sustain Cooper’s veto of the bill that was approved by the General Assembly on Feb. 17 underscores how important it was to break the Republican’s supermajority in the state legislature in the 2018 general election and reelect Cooper in 2020, said Bobbie Richards, North Carolina Democratic Party Chair.

“As we continue to navigate this crisis, North Carolina deserves measured, steady leaders like Gov. Cooper, who will lead with science and prioritize public health,” Richards said. “North Carolina Democrats will continue to stand with Gov. Cooper and ensure our children are able to attend in-person instruction safely.”

The North Carolina Republican Party decried the veto override failure.

“Tonight, NC Senate Democrats let the kids and families of North Carolina down and showed profiles of cowardice in the face of pressure from Governor Cooper and teacher union bosses,” NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley said. “With their vote against SB 37, the Senate Democrats — including three members who previously voted in support of reopening schools — helped Gov. Cooper keep schoolhouse doors across North Carolina locked. It is very disappointing that North Carolina Democrats are siding with Joe Biden and teachers unions to keep our schools closed — our kids deserve much better than this kind of naked special-interest politics.”

GOP lawmakers said the in-person mandate was needed because students have been falling behind in academics from troubles with virtual classes due to COVID-19 last year. Students also are struggling with mental health troubles caused by the isolation, bill supporters said.

“We know the current situation is damaging children,” Senate leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County said during debate before the floor vote.

About a dozen Democrats from both chambers had previously voted for the measure — a reflection of the pressure from parents demanding their children back in the classroom after mostly virtual learning since March 2020. Returning to class still would have been optional in the bill.

Cooper has said repeatedly he wants children back in classrooms and urged districts to act on their own. He said that by mid-March districts representing over 95% of students already will be offering some in-person instruction.

But the governor said the bill he vetoed Friday would have allowed districts to place students in grades 6-12 in classrooms without requiring 6 feet of social distancing — ignoring state health guidelines. K-5 students back in class already aren’t required to comply with the 6-foot (2-meter) rule. And Cooper said it took away from state and local officials the ability to return to remote learning in an emergency.

“I have asked legislative leaders to compromise with me on these two issues but so far they have not,” Cooper said before Monday’s vote, adding he would keep talking with lawmakers and education officials “to make sure all of our children and educators are in the classroom, in person and safe.”

The time has come to fund students instead of systems,” Sen. Ballard said.

“I’d like to thank Gov. Cooper for doing more than we could have imagined to advance the cause of school choice,” she said. “We expect to file legislation to increase funding available to low- and middle-income families to allow them to choose the school that best fits their needs. For too many families, the public education bureaucracy is failing them.”

Hours before the vote was taken, data was released showing a majority of high school students “did not pass end-of-course exams” and 75% of third-graders are not proficient in reading, according to Senate Republicans. Children also face a growing mental health crisis.

“As far back as last summer, Harvard researchers warned that withholding in-person instruction from students was a ‘disaster that some children may never recover from, ‘” the Republican’s news release reads in part.

Cooper has boasted of increasing teacher vaccinations after prioritizing them ahead of cancer patients, according to the Republicans.

“Yet even now his veto means a continued prohibition on allowing school districts to move to Plan A if they wish,” the GOP news release reads in part.