Food giveaway set for Friday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds

March 2, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The city and Baptists on Mission will provide free boxes of food to members of the public during a Friday giveaway.

The distribution will take place at 3 p.m. at the Robeson County Fairgrounds, located at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.

Food boxes may contain hot dogs, cheese, 2% milk, potatoes or other food items and will be distributed by members of the Robeson County Community Emergency Response Team.