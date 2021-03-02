UNCP’s Mobile Vaccine Clinic to be in Parkton Thursday, Friday

Staff report

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Mobile Vaccine Clinic will travel to Parkton this week where health officials will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals.

The mobile unit will be parked at First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 195 West David Parnell St. in Parkton, on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and during the same time on Friday. Appointments are available every 15 minutes.

Vaccinations are free. To receive the vaccine, individuals must be eligible under current North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance.

Currently, eligible groups include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people 65 and older and childcare and school staff. All frontline essential workers are also eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Frontline essential workers in Group 3 include first responders and emergency personnel such as police and firefighters, people who work in-person in manufacturing, food and agriculture, grocery stores, government workers and our clergy, among others.

To register for a vaccine appointment, call 910-424-3884.