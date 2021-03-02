Commissioners give evolution of arts in the county a boost with donation of a building

Dial Related Articles

LUMBERTON — An organization dedicated to the arts seeks to bring to life a building on Ninth Street that was occupied by county goverment’s Computer Operations Department.

Ownership of the building at 109 W. Ninth St. in Lumberton, is to be transferred from the county to The Robeson County Community Art Guild. The Robeson County Board of Commissioners approved the transfer Monday during a regular meeting held via teleconference.

Details surrounding the agreement are forthcoming, said Tammy Freeman, Board clerk.

“We wish to thank the Robeson County Commissioners for the building, which will serve as a venue for exhibitions, classes in various mediums, Lunch and Learn, staff development, master classes and more,” Jim Tripp, Guild executive director of Marketing, said in a statement.

“We look forward to developing a strong partnership with the people and the municipalities as we help develop an arts economy, an arts awareness, and an environment to encourage tourists to spend one more day in Robeson County,” he said.

Commissioners are “looking forward” to seeing art on display in the building and its operation under the organization, Faline Dial, Board of Commissioners chair, said Monday.

The Guild is dedicated to supporting artists and sharing their work with the public, Tripp said.

“All monies raised by the Robeson Community Art Guild will go toward supporting the artists, whose works will be exhibited to the general public. Monies donated and otherwise received will be used to pay for speakers, programming, utilities, and maintenance of our facility. All records will be available for public review,” Tripp said.

The organization consists of visual arts enthusiasts who volunteer their time and efforts to the nonprofit organization.

“We evolved from the concept of a very old organization from the 1970-80s, The Community Art Guild. Ideas and options from our point of view are varied and boundless. They all support the advancement of visual arts in the Robeson County area,” Tripp said.

The group has an executive board and an advisory board, which seek to introduce new ideas and recommendations to strengthen the arts in the county through various meetings each year.

The commissioners’ support is one step closer to facilitating the group’s mission.

“The support for the Art Guild by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners through this generous gift of this property is greatly appreciated. We visualize the Art Guild as an expression for an extremely valuable opportunity for the advancement of the Arts in Robeson County,” Tripp said.

