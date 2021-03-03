Police: Man shot in Pembroke, suspect in custody

Staff report

PEMBROKE — A man was shot this evening near the credit union office on West Third Street, according to the Pembroke police chief.

The 40-year-old victim was shot in the chest and was stopped by officers on Oxendine Road, Chief Edward Locklear said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

“We have a suspect in custody,” Locklear said.

No other details were available.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.