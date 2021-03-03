Red Springs commissioners give OK to planned apartment complex

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here rejected the town Planning Board’s recommendation and allowed a plan to build a housing project on Daniel McLeod Road to move forward.

The request to rezone a portion of land owned by CF Smith Properties so Southern Properties & Development can build 64 apartment units was approved on a 5-1 vote, with Commissioner Neal Lea’Kes in opposition.

He is concerned that the complex would become crime-ridden as have similar housing projects in the past, Lea’Kes said.

Red Springs resident Renet McQueen submitted a public comment about the planned apartment complex.

“I am totally against the project at this time,” she wrote in comments read aloud by Town Clerk Barbara McColl.

In her comments, McQueen said the apartments are proposed for an area with heavy crime and residents were not given the proper time, information or notification to respond to the project.

All requirements for advertising the information were met, Town Manager David Ashburn said. He did not receive phone calls from residents, but did from commissioners who were in talks with residents.

The apartments will include one-, two- and three-bedroom unit, with one-bedroom units renting for about $450 and three-bedroom units for about $750, said Joey Russell, of Southern Properties & Development. The complex is to be located on Daniel McLeod Road near the Maxway store.

Russell said tenants will be screened for previous criminal offenses and the complex will have a manager and maintenance worker on site.

Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins said calls to local housing complexes did not involve major crimes, and the rate of serious crimes in those areas was low.

If the project was approved by the town and state, it would take more than 18 months before the project is “on the ground,” Russell said.

The town’s Planning Board did not recommend moving forward with the project because of the proximity of other housing areas, among other reasons like access to N.C. 211, said Wilson Ray, Planning Board chairman.

The Planning Board voted 3-2 in opposition, with one Board member not participating, Ashburn said.

“If we want our town to grow, we have to start somewhere,” Commissioner Elma Patterson said.

In other business, commissioners voted to renew the town manager’s contract, with the condition that it may be amended next month by one commissioner who was unable to review it. The commissioners also voted to give Ashburn a retroactive 3% pay raise. The town manager’s contract expired in January.

Ashburn said town employees worked through the night Monday to repair a water leak that caused the town to lose more than one million gallons of water. The leak was repaired as of noon Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners voted to use a retainer fee for engineering services in order to save time and money during bidding for future projects. The retained engineering company would help provide services on projects if needed.

Also approved Tuesday was a request by Eva Patterson Heath to have a streetlight installed at King Richard Court. The streetlight project will cost more than $2,000, and involves installing underground wiring. The town also installed a streetlight at her request in February, at a cost of more than $3,000, Ashburn said.

Commissioners approved allowing the A Safe Place in Grace organization to use the farmer’s market or community center free of charge.

Board members also voted to give Athletic Program Superintendent Donnell Ferguson a full-time position in the Parks and Recreation Department. He had been working part-time.

Commissioners commended town residents for doing their part in clearing roadways of litter.

“It is much-needed, but there is still a lot of work to do,” Commissioner Duron Burney said.

“We need to catch somebody. I think if we charge a few of ‘em, we’ll stop a few of ‘em,” he added.

Fines for littering can amount to $250, he said.

