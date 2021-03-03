Crime report

March 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0

Keesha Maynor reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a robbery that occurred on Velma Drive in Rowland.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Larry Bowen, Marigold Lane, Lumberton; Derrick Regan, Cloras Drive, Red Springs; and Cassidy Reites, Monroe Road, St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dollar General, 2656 Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Shirley Monroe, East McRainey Road, St. Pauls; DOT, West Fifth Street, Lumberton; Andrea Paige, Lovette Road, Lumberton; and Marnice Locklear, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton.