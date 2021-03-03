Operators of short line railroads can apply for grants through NCDOT

March 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s short line railroads can receive grant funding for needed infrastructure improvements, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The department’s Rail Division is accepting applications for Short Line Infrastructure Assistance Program projects. The matching grants will be awarded as part of the Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement program.

“North Carolina’s short line railroads play a critical role in our state’s economy by ensuring that freight can be transported efficiently and safely,” said Jason Orthner, NCDOT Rail Division director.

The improvement program supports rail infrastructure health, safety and performance throughout the state and enables NCDOT to partner with rail companies on improvement projects. The partnership helps railroads meet customer needs in an efficient and cost-effective manner while also preparing them for growing service demands and partnerships with new businesses and industries statewide.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. March 26. Applications can be done by visiting the Partner Connect site. Candidate projects are evaluated based on cost-benefit and merit, and grant awards are determined based on comparative project rankings.

For more information, call 919-707-2660.