Operators of short line railroads can apply for grants through NCDOT

LUMBERTON — Children in Robeson County’s public school system will celebrate Read Across America one week later than usual because they are continuing the transition back to in-person learning, according to the school system’s spokesman.

Tuesday was Read Across America Day, a day marked each year with hallway parades, costumes, and reading sessions. But Public Schools of Robeson County students must wait to celebrate because they took their first steps into classrooms this week on alternating in-person and online learning schedules, and students and teachers need time to adjust.

“This decision was made because we just opened our schools on March 1 for in-person instruction for the first time in almost one year and we wanted our district to be focused on ensuring a smooth return to the classroom,” Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s spokesman said Wednesday.

The school system’s weeklong literacy celebration, in which the elementary schools typically participate, will take place next week. Events including readings of books by the late Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss, will be different amid recent backlash for the illustration of some characters in his books.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced Tuesday it would no longer publish six of the late author’s titles like “On Beyond Zebra!” and “Scrambled Eggs Super!” because of content that is considered offensive, including racist renderings of characters, the Associated Press reports. Other titles include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

Read Across America Day is typically celebrated with the late author commemorated on his March 2 birthday, but for some schools systems like the Loudoun County (Virginia) Public Schools, Seuss’ birthday was not the centerpiece of the celebration and will not be in the coming years, according to a CBS report. The news station reported that his books were still to be made available, but his birthday was not to be celebrated in connection with Read Across America Day.

Robeson County’s public school system is not losing Seuss, but it will drop the titles subject to controversy.

“The district is aware of the situation and allegations concerning Dr. Seuss books. Schools across the district will still include Dr. Seuss books as part of their Read Across America Week celebration, but will exclude those books that have come into question. District teachers will include books that are inclusive and diverse, and reflective of our student community,” Burnette said.

The Robeson County Public Library made available book bundles and crafts in celebration of National Read Across America Day and of Seuss’ birthday on Tuesday. Photos of book selections could be seen on the library’s Facebook page.

Read Across America Day was born in the United States in 1998 to promote literacy, and was commemorated on Seuss’ birthday. However, there is much more to the holiday than a cat in a hat. Literacy impacts can be seen across America and its effects are unsettling.

“Twenty-one percent of adults in the U.S. are either completely illiterate or functionally illiterate,” according to The World Literacy Foundation.

In 2019, students scored below 40% in reading proficiency levels according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, as stated on The Nation’s Report Card. Thirty-six percent of fourth-graders performed at or above NAEP proficiency reading levels and 41% of eighth-graders were at or above reading proficiency levels.

“People who cannot read or write experience difficulties with simple everyday tasks such as reading the label of a medicine bottle, filling in a job application or understanding a traffic sign. When we help someone to acquire literacy skills, we are empowering them with better opportunities in life and breaking the poverty cycle,” according to The World Literacy Foundation.

People who cannot read face a variety of challenges, including decisions that affect their health, economic situation and social interactions, according to TWLF.

“Literacy significantly enhances a person’s ability to access, understand and apply information about health to make accurate decisions,” according to the organization’s website.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden proclaimed Tuesday as National Read Across America Day and released a statement about the importance of reading, in accordance with an annual presidential tradition. Dr. Seuss was not mentioned in the proclamation, but the benefits of literacy were.

“Once a passion for reading takes hold in a young person, the benefits extend far beyond the classroom. Reading broadens our perspective, introduces us to new worlds, cultures, and languages, and cultivates our sense of empathy and understanding of other people’s experiences and views. Reading informs us, empowers us, and teaches us the lessons of history,” the presidential statement reads in part.

“It helps us make sense of the world as it is — and inspires us to dream of what it could be. Studies also show that reading improves our memory, helps us become better problem solvers, and even reduces the chance of developing cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s down the road. And with the right book in hand, reading can nourish not only our minds, but our souls,” the statement continues.