Senate unanimously passes Tillis-cosponsored legislation to protect free speech at U.S. colleges

March 4, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Tillis</p>

Tillis

WASHINGTON — Legislation that would protect free speech on college campuses was given unanimous approval Thursday by the U.S. Senate.

The Concerns Over Nations Funding University Campus Institutes in the United States (CONFUCIUS) Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, addresses concerns about Confucius Institutes’ suppressing free speech on college campuses in America.

“Confucius Institutes are an echo chamber for the Chinese Communist Party and threaten free speech in American colleges and universities,” Tillis said. “I’m proud the Senate passed this legislation, which gives universities authority over the Confucius Institutes on their campuses. I hope the House chooses to protect freedom of thought on college campuses and joins us in passing the CONFUCIUS Act.”

At universities across the U.S., the Chinese government is waging an influence war through its Confucius Institutes, according to Tillis. Though ostensibly designed to promote cultural studies on college campuses, Confucius Institutes receive direct funding from the Chinese government.

The CONFUCIUS Act reduces the Chinese Communist Party’s influence on U.S. colleges and universities by granting full managerial authority over Confucius Institutes to the universities that host them.

Specifically, the CONFUCIUS Act provides that Confucius Institutes must:

— Protect academic freedom on the campus where the Confucius Institute is located,

— Prohibit the application of any foreign law on any campus of the institution, and

— Grant full control over what a Confucius Institute teaches, the activities it carries out, the research grants it gives and the individuals it employs to the college or university on which it is located.

This bill would prohibit federal government funding to colleges and universities that host Confucius Institutes and are not in compliance with the above provisions. The funding prohibition would only apply to funding directed to the college or university and would not include funding disbursed to students, such as Pell Grants.

The bill was introduced by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and co-sponsored by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Josh Hawley,R-Mo.; Marsha Blackburn R-Tenn.; and Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

The Senate twice passed the legislation unanimously in the 116th Congress.