Family Dollar store under construction in Fairmont

March 4, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Jessica Horne Staff writer
<p>Kemp</p>

Kemp

Related Articles

    FAIRMONT — A leveled mound of dirt at Cottage and South Walnut streets here is the construction site of a new Family Dollar store.

    Inner Banks Engineering obtained a zoning permit from the town on Nov. 19, 2020, on behalf of Cedar Run Capital, LLC, Town Clerk Jenny Larson said. The store’s permit for a sign was issued Jan. 29.

    Specifications for the building’s interior, including refrigeration, shelving and panels, were reviewed Thursday for inspection by the county before being sent back to the developer, said Dixon Ivey Jr., Robeson County Community Development director.

    “They were all approved this morning,” Ivey said Thursday.

    Floyd Brothers Construction has been building up the area on which to place a foundation. Ivey anticipates construction to begin within the next two weeks. The store will resemble the one built at Five Forks.

    “I think it’s a good addition to the town,” he said.

    Larson said the store, once built, will replace the Family Dollar store at 103 N. Walnut St., which has been in business for more than 20 years.

    It also was the site of an A&P grocery store in the 1960s, Fairmont Commissioner Charles Kemp said.

    He hopes the new location will catch beach traffic, as GPS systems route people down Walnut Street, Kemp said.

    “I’m sad in one way that we’re gonna be losing an occupied building, but it’s nice to see new construction,” the commissioner said.

    Interim Town Manager Ricky Harris also welcomes new construction, saying he is “glad to have a new one” coming soon to serve Fairmont residents.

    Kemp hopes the vacant store on Walnut will not be empty for long.

    “We can’t afford to lose any more businesses. We need to gain businesses, not lose them,” Kemp said.

    Ivey, who lives in Fairmont, also shares in the hope that the vacant store will be occupied, and not left to deteriorate.

    “I wish ‘em well, and I just hope that we can get another business in the vacant Family Dollar when they move out,” Kemp said.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]