In-person visitation at local long-term care facilities possible as COVID cases decline

LUMBERTON — At least two local long-term care facilities are planning to reinstate visitation policies in the coming weeks, as the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday a decline in cases across the state in facilities such as nursing homes.

Wesley Pines Retirement Community leaders are to meet Friday to discuss its “rollout plan” for visitation, said Amy Shooter, director of Marketing at the retirement community. She anticipates visits to start as early as next week.

“We must make sure we meet all the criteria that NCDHHS has set. We cannot be in outbreak status and have to go 14 days with no positive case(s),” she said in a statement.

The retirement community had 19 cases, with four residents identified as testing positive for COVID-19, according to the NCDHHS website. The other cases involved staff members.

WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center had 68 cases, with 34 reported among residents and the others among staff. One resident has died as a result of the virus, according to NCDHHS.

“WoodHaven is also seeing a decrease in positive cases among our residents,” said Lori Dove, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief administrative officer. “We anticipate being out of ‘outbreak’ status by the end of March, which would allow us to permit no-contact visitation as outlined by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) long-term care guidelines.”

Coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities “have declined rapidly in the last several weeks,” according to an NCDHHS statement issued Thursday.

“Case rates are down over 15-fold in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and other licensed facilities since the peak of transmission in January 2021. Given the rapid decline in new cases, most facilities currently meet criteria to resume indoor visitation while continuing to follow infection prevention recommendations,” the NCDHHS reads in part.

Early vaccination prioritization for residents, staff and lack of opportunities for transmission from members outside the community are factors that have helped in the rate decline, according to the statement.

“Since the start of the pandemic, NCDHHS’s response has focused on a five-point strategy for long-term care facilities including prevention, staffing, testing, outbreak management and oversight. The state has created regional infection prevention teams to support facilities; provided personal protective equipment; helped fill staffing shortages; provided infection prevention and control training, provided targeted funding; mandated testing; and completed on-site infection control inspections of North Carolina’s more than 400 nursing homes,” according to NCDHHS.

More than 205,000 vaccines have been administered to people living and working in long-term care facilities, with vaccines continuing through the end of the month.

Declines in cases mean that many facilities can resume indoor visits, if they meet safety criteria set forth by NCDHHS. Medicare certified skilled-nursing facilities are to meet additional criteria required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Protecting our residents and staff in long-term care has been a top priority in our pandemic response efforts and seeing cases decrease in these settings is heartening,” said Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, NCDHHS secretary.

“I know it has a been a long, difficult year for residents and families, but those measures saved lives and are now allowing us to resume safe, indoor visitation. While we need to continue infection prevention practices, this decrease is also a positive sign of the impact vaccinations have in our communities,” she said.

In other COVID-19 news, NCDHHS also plans to expand access to rapid testing in K-12 public schools.

Tests will be made available at no cost to all Local Education Agencies (LEAs) and charter schools for student and staff testing with COVID-19 symptoms. It will also be used to screen staff members.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends diagnostic and screening testing as an additional prevention measure to the essential mitigation strategies of mask use and physical distancing, among others, which aligns with DHHS’s StrongSchoolNC guidance,” according to NCDHHS.

From December 2020 through February 2021, NCDHHS conducted a pilot for COVID-19 testing with 17 public school districts and 11 charter schools.

“This has been a huge benefit for our working parents and staff,” said April Hardy, school nurse for Lenoir County Public Schools and liaison for the Lenoir County health department. “Our staff has been able to rapidly identify positive cases and conduct contact tracing in a timely manner; thus, keeping our school safe. In addition, staff and students identified as close contacts have been able to return back to school sooner with such easily accessible tests.”

The experience from Lenoir County Schools and other pilot participants informed the statewide expansion of testing for K-12 schools.

“Layering mitigation efforts is essential to reduce the spread of the virus as we re-open our schools,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state Health director and NCDHHS chief medical officer. “We are excited to be expanding beyond pilot schools to offer this additional layer of mitigation to interested LEAs and charter schools.”

LEAs and charter schools may choose to request tests for any of the options below. Testing is not required for schools to provide in-person instruction.

— Testing all individuals, including students, their families and school staff, who are symptomatic or had known exposure to a confirmed positive case, and/or

— Once weekly screening of all adults — including teachers and staff

All LEAs and charter schools interested in providing testing must meet certain requirements, including obtaining parental/guardian consent prior to testing, maintaining adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, having trained personnel to administer tests or partnering with a local health provider, and reporting test results to public health.

For more information about the requirements, please see StrongSchool NC’s K-12 COVID-19 Antigen Testing Interim Guidance. For more information on school re-openings, mitigation efforts or other school-specific guidance or question, please email [email protected]