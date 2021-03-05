Service at sea

March 5, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Culinary Specialist 3rd Class William Diaz, from Lumberton, serves Mongolian barbecue Monday in the galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), in the Atlantic Ocean. IKE is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. U.S. Navy photo | Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jairus P. Bailey

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class William Diaz, from Lumberton, serves Mongolian barbecue Monday in the galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), in the Atlantic Ocean. IKE is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa.

U.S. Navy photo | Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jairus P. Bailey

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class William Diaz, from Lumberton, serves Mongolian barbecue Monday in the galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), in the Atlantic Ocean. IKE is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa.