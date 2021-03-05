Board of Education and three governing bodies to meet next week

March 5, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three governing boards and the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education are scheduled to meet next week.

The PSRC School Board will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, members of the public are asked to view the meeting virtually at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXkFDBDyEx8&feature=youtu.be.

Among items to be discussed Tuesday are Superintendent’s Choice Art Awards, curriculum highlight: K-2 literacy, virtual board meetings, 2021 Capital Outlay projects, and the 2019-2020 Audit.

Open session public comments can be submitted through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkQsGALUFowqe-1Ieq5GmKABZYv3w163dMa5owzQf8RoX3rQ/viewform. Comments are to be submitted by noon Tuesday. Board members will not respond to public comments, but issues may be recorded and referred to the proper personnel for follow-­up.

The Lumberton City Council will hold a regular meeting Wednesday at 11 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed for the public on the City of Lumberton 911 Emergency Services Facebook page.

Among items to be discussed are public hearings for Joseph and Shelby Hodge’s annexation request for property at 100 Arbor Lane, Michael P. Walters and Barbara M. Walters’ annexation request for two parcels located on Harrill Road, and Jonathan W. Hunt’s request for a rezoning petition for property located on Kenric Road. Also to be discussed during the meeting is an amendment to the Rosewood Community Development Block Grant Engineering Contract, and completion and closeout of the Rempac Berm Project.

On Thursday, Maxton commissioners will hold a special meeting at 9:15 a.m. at town hall in which it will. The commissioners are expected to discuss matters pertaining to personnel. During the meeting, commissioners will consider the qualifications, competence, performance, character, fitness, conditions of appointment, or conditions of initial employment of an individual public officer or employee, or prospective public officer or employee. The meeting is not open to the public.

St. Pauls commissioners will meet 7 p.m. Thursday in the Town Hall courtroom. Members of the public are invited and encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Town Hall is located at 210 W. Blue St.