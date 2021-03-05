Easter egg hunt set for March 27 at Pembroke Recreation Complex

March 5, 2021 Robesonian News
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Robeson County Strong “Better Together” will host an Easter egg hunt on March 27.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. at the Pembroke Recreation Complex located at 7164 N.C. 711 in Pembroke. Free food and drinks will be provided at the event.