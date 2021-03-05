Judges sentences Red Springs man to 24 years in prison

RALEIGH – A 39-year-old Red Springs man was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison for possessing multiple stolen firearms as a convicted felon, according to the office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents and evidence presented at the sentencing hearing, Martin Elliott Brooks possessed multiple stolen firearms as a convicted felon. On Nov. 26, 2018, the Myrtle Beach Police Department investigated a burglary where multiple firearms were stolen from a hotel room. The investigation established that Brooks, stole an AK-47 rifle, an AR-22 rifle, two handguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Brooks later sold two of those firearms unlawfully.

On Dec. 12, 2018, investigators with the United States Marshals Service, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Pembroke Police Department located and arrested Brooks on outstanding warrants. During the arrest, Brooks locked himself in a bedroom and fired multiple shots into the ceiling. Several hours later, he surrendered without further incident. Investigators searched the residence and recovered two of the stolen firearms, and an additional firearm.

Brooks was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, United States Marshals Service, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Pembroke Police Department and North Carolina Department of Public Safety Special Operations and Intelligence Unit investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad E. Rhoades prosecuted the case.