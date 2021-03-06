Charges pending in fatal three-vehicle crash near St. Pauls

March 5, 2021
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Charges are pending in relation to a three-vehicle crash that left one woman dead Thursday evening.

“Trooper J.O. Sampson will consult with the district attorney concerning possible charges,” Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, said Friday evening.

The filing of any charges is pursuant to the results of the toxicology tests conducted on the driver believed to be at fault, Locklear said.

Trooper Sampson was the investigating officer of the wreck that took place about 7:21 p.m. Thursday on N.C. 20, about two-tenths of a mile west of Covington Farm Road, according to Locklear. Killed in the accident was Ieshia Davis of Lumberton. She was the right-front passenger of a 2004 Chevrolet SUV involved in the wreck.

The crash occurred as a 2018 Chevrolet passenger car and a 1996 Saturn passenger car were traveling west on N.C. 20, according to Locklear. The Saturn was ahead of the Chevrolet driven by Maurice Williams of St. Pauls.

According to Locklear, it appears Williams tried to pass the Saturn, driven by Melissa Bullard of Lumberton. The Chevrolet struck the Saturn’s left rear quarter panel. After the collision, the Saturn came to rest on the shoulder of the highway and the Chevrolet crossed left of the centerline “in a sideways motion,” Locklear said.

That’s when the SUV, which was traveling east on N.C. 20, struck Williams’ Chevrolet, according the Locklear.

The SUV overturned in the roadway and partially ejected Davis, according to the sergeant.

“It appears that she was unrestrained,” Locklear said.

Williams’ vehicle was split in half, Locklear said. The front half came to rest on the shoulder of the highway, and the rear half came to rest at the edge of a field beside the highway.

Williams was airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, according to Locklear.

“He did appear to have life-threatening injuries,” Locklear said.

Bullard was taken to UNC Health Southeastern’s hospital in Lumberton, he said. She didn’t appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The accident scene was cleared sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to Locklear. Trooper Sampson remained on the scene until at least 1 a.m. Friday conducting his investigation.