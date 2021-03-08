COVID-19 testing event set for Thursday at Lumbee Tribal Housing Complex

Staff report

PEMBROKE — A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event has been scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the Lumbee Tribal Housing Complex.

The testing event will focus on educators and students, according to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Cheek swab tests will be administered, and participants also will receive personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

“As many organizations resume normal operations, we want to or the added support of COVID-19 Testing,” a statement from the tribe reads in part.

The event is sponsored by the Lumbee Tribe, the Building Resilience and Vital Equity Project and ACCORD.

The Lumbee Tribal Complex is located at 6984 N.C. 711, Pembroke. To preregister call 1-888-702-9042 or visit http://lumbeetribecovidtesting.com.

Since this past summer the Lumbee Tribe has tested nearly 6,000 people at their drive-thru testing sites, according to the tribe. The dates for future testing events will be released soon.

