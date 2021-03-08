UNC Health Southeastern sets COVID vaccination opportunities

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern has scheduled eight opportunities over the rest of this week for eligible area residents to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Essential workers, health care professionals, emergency personnel and individuals age 65 and older may schedule first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments at srmc.org or walk-in, as long as daily allocation supplies last, at the following locations, dates and times:

— Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at The Oaks, 725 Oakridge Boulevard, Suite A1 in Lumberton;

— Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Robeson County Fairgrounds, 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton;

— Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. at A.D. Lewis Auditorium, on the campus of Robeson Community College, 5160 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton;

— Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Christian Center, 3744 NC 20 in St. Pauls;

— Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Pembroke, 812 Candy Park Road, Suite 5103 in Pembroke;

— Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 2901 North Elm St. in Lumberton;

— Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at The Oaks, 725 Oakridge Boulevard, Suite A1 in Lumberton;

— Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 2901 North Elm St. in Lumberton;

— Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at The Oaks, 725 Oakridge Boulevard, Suite A1 in Lumberton.

Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment in advance can visit srmc.org and click on “Get Vaccinated.” Individuals who register as a MyChart Guest when scheduling their appointment will not receive a confirmation notice via email or text. If an appointment needs to be cancelled or changed because of scheduling issues or other factors that may arise should send an email to [email protected] to request appointment adjustments.

The vaccine is free to patients. For eligibility information, visit North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s Find My Group website at findmygroup.nc.gov.

The UNC Health Southeastern clinic in the Walmart Supercenter located at 5070 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton is scheduled to resume operations starting Tuesday. Operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The walk-in clinic treats patients of all ages for minor health issues without an appointment. Call 910-739-0133 for more information.