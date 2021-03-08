Shooting and car crash in Lumberton leaves 1 person dead, 3 injured

Staff report
Lumberton police block off a portion of Linkhaw Road, diverting traffic onto Gavintown Road, after a shooting and car crash Monday afternoon at Meadow View and Linkhaw roads left one person dead and three people injured. Staff photo | The Robesonisn

Staff photo | The Robesonisn

LUMBERTON — A 23-year-old Lumberton woman has died and three others, including two children, have been flown to an undisclosed hospital after a shooting and car crash Monday on Meadow View Road.

About 4:30 p.m., Lumberton police, fire personnel, Emergency Medical Services and the N.C. State Highway Patrol were on the scene on Linkhaw Road. Through traffic was closed and diverted onto Gavintown Road at Linkhaw Road. Family members of the victims also were on the scene at that time.

Lumberton police were dispatched to a report of a vehicle crash about 2:30 p.m. at Meadow View and Linkhaw roads, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Officers found a silver Chevrolet Malibu passenger car, which had run off the road and come to rest in a canal. Two adults and two children were in the vehicle.

“It was determined during the investigation the driver, Brittany Hunt suffered a gunshot wound prior to the crash, after an unknown suspect(s) began shooting at the car as it traveled along the 3000 block of Meadow View Road. As a result of the shooting the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the canal. Brittany Hunt was pronounced deceased after being transported to UNC Health Southeastern,” a police department statement reads in part.

Hunt’s passengers, 20-year-old Clonze McDuffie of Lumberton, a 5-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were injured and taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, according to the police department.

“The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time,” the statement reads in part.

As of 6 p.m., investigators were interviewing witnesses and working to identify the shooter, or shooters. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with detectives Robert Nolley or Layton Bartley.