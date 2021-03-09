Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Renotta Locklear, Cuz Drive, Shannon; Raul Juarez, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; and Pamela Locklear, Back Swamp Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Richard Strickland, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton; B & G Gas, 9556 Rennert Road, Shannon; Nicholas Mcmillian, Destin Drive, St. Pauls; and Sonia Pacheco, N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge.