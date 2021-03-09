UNCP Mobile Vaccine Clinic coming to Prospect United Methodist Church

March 9, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be at Prospect United Methodist Church on Thursday offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible individuals. Courtesy photo | UNCP

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be at Prospect United Methodist Church on Thursday offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible individuals.

Courtesy photo | UNCP

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Mobile Vaccine Clinic will administer COVID vaccines in the Prospect community Thursday.

The mobile clinic will be parked at Prospect United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register call 910-521-6322 or send an email to [email protected] and include name, date of birth and date requested for vaccination.

The church is located at 3929 Missouri Road.

The clinic is open people in Groups 1-3 who are eligible under current North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

The mobile units have been traveling have traveling throughout the community administering COVID vaccines for two weeks. The clinics are a result of a partnership with the College of Health Sciences, Department of Nursing, Student Health Services, Robeson County Health Department, Robeson County Emergency Management and other community partners.