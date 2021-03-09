Section of southbound I-95 lane to be closed tonight for maintenance work

March 9, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A southbound lane of Interstate 95 will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. today so maintenance work on a section of guardrail can be performed, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The work will be performed from mile marker 33 to mile marker 31, south of Lumberton, according to NCDOT. The work is expected to be completed and the lane reopened by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic backup is expected to be low.