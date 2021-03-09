NCDHHS expands demographic data on vaccine dashboard

March 9, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — State residents can now go online to get even more information on the number of North Carolinians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has expanded its vaccine data dashboard to provide more demographic data on people who are partially or fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Users will be able to see vaccinations by race, ethnicity, gender and age group by county, by week and since vaccinations began. The information will be displayed on a new tab named “Demographics” on the dashboard.

The new Demographics page will allow people to see week-to-week progress statewide and by county, according to NCDHHS.

The Vaccination Summary also includes new information, including, percent of population at least partially vaccinated, percent of population fully vaccinated, and single shot doses allocated by federal government, arrived in North Carolina, total doses administered and percent arrived doses administered for both N.C. providers and the Federal Long-Term Care program.

Data by demographics do not currently include information on doses that have been administered in North Carolina through federal programs, according to NCDHHS. Percent of population metrics are calculated using the entire N.C. population. When a county has a population of fewer than 500 individuals for a specific demographic group, some data are suppressed to protect patient privacy. Data shown are preliminary and may change. There can be a 72-hour lag in data reported to NCDHHS.