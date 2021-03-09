County Republicans to meet Thursday for annual convention

March 9, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Stephens</p>

Stephens

LUMBERTON — A former state party deputy director and a member of the U.S. of Representatives are scheduled to speak Thursday during the Robeson County Republican Convention.

The convention will be at Lumberton Lion’s Club, according to county Chairman Phillip Stephens. The club is located at 1985 Carthage Road.

Former NCGOP Deputy State Director Matt Judge will be the keynote speaker, Stephens said. And U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, N.C.-09, will speak via Zoom.

“Unfortunately, county GOP conventions seldom meet indoor capacity limits even in nonpandemic years,” Stephens said. “But we are approaching with considerations specific to orderly First Amendment protected gatherings.”

And the county party is taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. No one exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who recently had a fever or contact with an infected person will be permitted to attend the convention. Attendees will be required to wear a face mask. Seating will be arranged to provide the required social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be available.

There will be an outdoor area set up in case the indoor gathering limit is exceeded. Non-voting delegates will be first to rotate outdoors if limits are approached, and there will be provisions for outdoor voting on any issues.

“But, again, GOP meetings barely meet thresholds even in nonpandemic years,” Stephens said.

There will be a link for delegates who preregister and want to attend online, he said.

But, there is evidence the Republican Party is gaining ground in Robeson County, Stephens said. Democrat voter registration in the county now is at 53.8%. Unaffiliated registration is at 29% and Republican, 17%.

“The Democrat Party has continued to lose members each year as the Republican Party has grown along with unaffiliated voters,” he said.

The general trend is for every three members the Democratic Party loses two become unaffiliated voters and one becomes a Republican, Stephens said.

“So, unaffiliated has been growing at twice the GOP rate at the expense of the steady decline in Democrat voters,” he said.

President Donald Trump won 58.9% of the vote in Robeson County in 2020, he said. And Republicans won 24 of the 26 contested races on the ballot in Robeson County. The two won by Democrats were incumbent Rep. Charles Graham in the race for N.C. House seat 47 and Tom Taylor, who won reelection to the county Board of Commissioners.

“Robeson County voters selected the Republican candidate overwhelmingly over Democrats in 2020,” Stephens said. “No state or federal Democrat carried Robeson except for one, Graham.”