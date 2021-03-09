Police say injured victims of Monday shooting, crash are stable

Probe of shooting, wreck continues

Staff report
Lumberton police blocked off a portion of Linkhaw Road, diverting traffic onto Gavintown Road after a shooting Monday afternoon that left one person dead and three people injured at Meadow View and Linkhaw roads. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — Three people hospitalized after a Monday shooting and car crash that left one person dead on Meadow View Road are considered to be in stable condition, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Twenty-year-old Clonze McDuffie, a 5-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, all of Lumberton, were injured in the crash and taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions Tuesday afternoon were stable, according to Lumberton police. No other updates on the case were available.

About 2:30 p.m. Monday, Lumberton police officers responded to a call about a vehicle crash at Meadow View and Linkhaw roads. Officers found a silver Chevrolet Malibu passenger car that had run off the road and come to rest in a canal. Two adults and two children were in the vehicle.

Brittany Hunt, 23, of Lumberton, was driving the vehicle when she was shot by an unknown suspect who began shooting at the vehicle as it traveled along the 3000 block of Meadow View Road, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

“As a result of the shooting the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the canal. Brittany Hunt was pronounced deceased after being transported to UNC Health Southeastern,” a police department statement reads in part.

Her three passengers were hospitalized, with the extent of their injuries unknown at that time.

Investigators were interviewing witnesses and working to identify the shooter, or shooters as of 6 p.m. Monday. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Detective Robert Nolley or Detective Layton Bartley.