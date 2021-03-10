Clean enough to eat off of

Rachel Jacobs, left, and her son, Brandon Smiling, clean the buffet area of Ma-In-Laws Cafeteria, located at 2207 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, on Wednesday. The two will work at the family owned and operated restaurant and hope to have it open sometime next week. Once opened the restaurant will serve up offerings of Southern food like chicken and pastry, cornbread and collards, all served cafeteria style.