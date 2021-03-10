Hunt continues for Tarheel man; Bladen deputies arrest St. Pauls resident

March 10, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Hester</p>

Hester

<p>Inman</p>

Inman

LUMBERTON — The search continues for a 27-year-old Tarheel man wanted for multiple thefts throughout Robeson County.

Jonathon W. Hester is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division for 15 counts of felony larceny, 18 counts of felony conspiracy, one count of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of felony breaking and entering, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bladen County sheriff’s deputies arrested 27-year-old William A. Inman, of 3517 N.C. 20 in St. Pauls, on Tuesday for multiple outstanding warrants for thefts in Robeson and Cumberland counties, according to Bladen County sheriff’s Maj. Mac Warner. One of the warrants was related to a Robeson County theft.

Inman was arrested about 4 p.m. after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity at 7365 N.C. 242 S. in Bladenboro, Warner said. Inman was held in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond before being transferred to the Robeson County Detention Center.

Inman was charged with one count of breaking and entering, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of felony larceny, one count of receiving stolen goods, and one count of obtaining property by false pretense, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the Hester’s whereabouts should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.