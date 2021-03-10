Relief bill on Gov. Cooper’s desk contains more than $56 million for schools

March 10, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Jones</p>

Jones

<p>Britt</p>

Britt

RALEIGH — Local public schools are eligible for $56,391,207 in assistance as part of a COVID-19 relief package approved this past week by the state General Assembly, according to two state lawmakers who represent Robeson County.

Both the North Carolina Senate and House voted unanimously on the spending package that cleared the legislature on March 4. It allocates $1.7 billion that came to the state through a relief bill approved by Congress in December. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has yet to sign the package into law.

In order to receive a portion of the relief money, local school systems must apply for grants from earmarked funds from the Emergency Needs for Elementary and Secondary Schools of the State, according to information from Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican from Tar Heel who represents part of Robeson County, and Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton.

“Our kids are facing enormous hurdles as a result of not being able to have in-person instruction,” Jones said. “Some kids are going to lose up to a year of academic gains and the longer kids are out of the classroom, the problem will continue to get worse. I’m happy we were able to ensure that our schools will have access to resources that get us back to in-person instruction.”

It has been a difficult year for children, parents and teachers, Britt said.

“The additional $56 million should help schools clear some hurdles to get our kids back into school, and I’m going to continue to work with my colleagues in the General Assembly to bring relief,” he said.

Some of the authorized uses of the funding are:

— School facility repairs and improvements to enable operation of schools to reduce risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards;

— Buying educational technology for students to aid in regular and substantive interaction between students and their classroom instructors, which may include assistive technology or adaptive equipment;

— Training and professional development for staff pertaining to sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases;

— Purchasing sanitation and cleaning supplies of school facilities;

— Addressing learning loss among students;

— Develop and implementing procedures and systems to improve preparedness and response efforts;

— Providing mental health services and supports;

— Planning and implementing summer learning and supplemental after school program activities, including providing classroom instruction or online learning during the summer months.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed a law this past month that distributes $2.2 billion for the state from the December congressional action. Most of that money was authorized to help K-12 schools and emergency rental assistance efforts.