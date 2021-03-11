2 congressmen from NC vote against $1.9 trillion spending plan

Bishop Rouzer

WASHINGTON, D.C — At least two members of the U.S. House voted no Wednesday as a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill was given final congressional approval.

The House gave final approval to the package by a near party line 220-211 vote four days after the Senate passed the bill. Republicans in both chambers opposed the legislation unanimously, characterizing it as bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the crises are easing. Still President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a major triumph on legislation marshaling the government’s spending might against twin pandemic and economic crises.

Rep. Dan Bishop, N.C.-09, was one of the Republicans to cast a no vote. He blasted the “Pelosi Payoff” because it “provides very little in funds for actual COVID relief yet pours money into the coffers of liberal states and special interests,” the congressman said.

“Only 9% of this so-called ‘relief’ plan would go towards public health programs that combat COVID,” Bishop said. “And yet, Democrats found $350 billion to bail out states, $650 million to bailout San Francisco’s municipal debt, and sends rebate checks to illegal immigrants and individuals in prison, including the Boston Bomber.”

The spending package also allows only 5% of the $130 billion allocated for schools to be spent this year and has no requirements for schools to reopen, he said.

“The Democrats also snuck in a provision barring states from cutting taxes, targeting fiscally responsible states like North Carolina, to the benefit of liberal blue states,” Bishop said. “What any of this has to do with COVID relief is anyone’s guess. Americans deserve a package that addresses their needs, not a wasteful liberal wish list.”

Rep. David Rouzer, NC-07, also voted against the spending package.

“President Biden had a chance at the start of his administration to pursue bipartisan COVID-19 relief legislation,” Rouzer said. “Instead, Democrats blocked Republican input.”

More than $1 trillion of the bi-partisan COVID-19 spending appropriated by Congress in 2020 hasn’t been spent yet, he said. Excluding the $1,400 in direct payments, about 50% of the package won’t be spent until 2022 and later.

“This legislation is nothing more than a wish list of giveaways for the Democrat Party’s very liberal wing under the guise of COVID-19 relief,” Rouzer said.

According to information from Bishop’s office, the spending package also contains:

— An $86 billion bailout to failing union pensions;

— Another $1.5 billion to Amtrak;

— A payoff to teachers’ unions by allowing only 5% of the $130 billion for K-12 schools to be used this year and not including requirements to reopen schools despite clear science that shows schools can reopen now;

— Omitting Hyde Amendment protections, paving the way for taxpayer-funded abortions;

— Further expanding Obamacare by removing the threshold to receive subsidies; and

— Granting 15 weeks of paid leave for federal bureaucrats, which at a rate of $1,400 a week, equals a $21,000 bonus to federal employees.

“Help is here,” Biden tweeted moments after the roll call, which ended with applause from Democratic lawmakers. Biden said he’d sign the measure Friday.

Most noticeable to many Americans are provisions providing up to $1,400 direct payments this year to most adults and extending $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September. But the legislation goes far beyond that.

The measure addresses Democrats’ campaign promises and Biden’s top initial priority of easing a one-two punch that first hit the country a year ago. Since then, many Americans have been relegated to hermit-like lifestyles in their homes to avoid a disease that’s killed over 525,000 people — about the population of Wichita, Kansas — and plunged the economy to its deepest depths since the Great Depression.

“Today we have a decision to make of tremendous consequence,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “a decision that will make a difference for millions of Americans, saving lives and livelihoods.”

For Biden and Democrats, the bill is essentially a canvas on which they’ve painted their core beliefs — that government programs can be a benefit, not a bane, to millions of people and that spending huge sums on such efforts can be a cure, not a curse. The measure so closely tracks Democrats’ priorities that several rank it with the top achievements of their careers, and despite their slender congressional majorities there was never real suspense over its fate.

They were also empowered by three dynamics: their unfettered control of the White House and Congress, polls showing robust support for Biden’s approach and a moment when most voters care little that the national debt is soaring toward a stratospheric $22 trillion. Neither party seems much troubled by surging red ink, either, except when the other is using it to finance its priorities, be they Democratic spending or GOP tax cuts.

Republicans noted that they’ve overwhelmingly supported five previous relief bills that Congress has approved since the pandemic struck a year ago, when divided government under then-President Donald Trump forced the parties to negotiate. They said this one solely reflected Democratic goals by setting aside money for family planning programs and federal workers who take leave to cope with COVID-19 and failing to require that shuttered schools accepting aid reopen their doors.

“If you’re a member of the swamp, you do pretty well under this bill. But for the American people, it means serious problems immediately on the horizon,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., referring to the added federal borrowing the measure will force.