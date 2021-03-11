Crime report

March 11, 2021

The following thefts were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Breannah Locklear, Piedmont Drive, Rowland; and David Ward, South Odum Road, St. Pauls.

Janice Pittman reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a break-in that occurred on N.C. 130 West in Maxton.

Coyama Locklear reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured when someone assaulted him on Bollinger Avenue in Lumberton.