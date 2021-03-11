You’ll feel a pinch

Lumberton Police Department’s Lt. Danny Strickland receives the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday from Robeson Community College nursing student Allyssa Strong. The college, in conjunction with Southeastern Health UNC, operated the vaccine clinic at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium. More than 250 vaccines were administered. Helping administer the vaccines were RCC’s nursing students and Curriculum Paramedic and Continuing Education Paramedic students. Courtesy photo | Robeson Community College

