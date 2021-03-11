Food and Nutrition Services participants can now use benefits for online purchases from BJ’s Wholesale Club

March 11, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services participants can buy groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards at an additional authorized online EBT retailer, BJ’s Wholesale Club.

This flexibility will allow participants to buy food while promoting social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will help families with transportation and mobility barriers, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The online shopping system was developed to allow online purchasing by FNS households with EBT cards issued by North Carolina. BJ’s became the sixth North Carolina EBT retailer on Feb. 24, joining Food Lion, Amazon, Walmart, Carlie C’s and Aldi, to be approved for online FNS purchases.

FNS participants will be able to use their benefits to purchase eligible food items but will not be able to use their FNS benefits to pay for service or delivery charges, according to NCDHHS. Currently, BJ’s is only allowing EBT purchases for pickup orders, not same-day delivery through Instacart. This service is available to all BJ’s members with no additional costs or additional fees for either in-club or curbside pickup.

Online shopping can provide several benefits to the citizens of North Carolina, such as:

— Promoting social distancing and self-isolation during the COVID-19 Pandemic;

— Limiting personal interactions for individuals at risk because of compromised health issues.

— Increasing access to healthy food for individuals with physical impairments, transportation issues or those living in food deserts.

Online purchasing for FNS will remain permanently in place beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state health agency.

The United States Department of Agriculture must approve retailers who wish to participate in the FNS online purchasing program. More information for retailers is available on the USDA website.