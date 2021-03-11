Sen. Britt gets leadership role on Senate Select Committee on Storm Related River Debris and Damage

March 11, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr. was appointed recently as co-chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Storm Related River Debris and Damage for the 2021-22 legislative biennium.

Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, announced Britt’s appointment on Thursday. Britt is a Lumberton resident and a Republican who represents District 13, which covers Robeson and Columbus counties.

The Select Committee on Storm Related River Debris and Damage will review possible courses of action to study or implement measures to reduce storm-related river debris. The committee’s purpose is to increase resiliency and mitigate damage from future flood and storm events. The committee also will look at removing debris from streams and rivers, possibly buying land in flood plains, having state agencies work on mitigation plans, and impacts to downstream communities.

“This is an issue that greatly impacts our communities and is at the top of my legislative priorities. We must do all we can to find workable solutions or mitigations efforts. I’m thankful that Sen. Berger and my colleagues realized the very real problem this storm debris creates and trusting me to lead the efforts,” Britt said in a statement.