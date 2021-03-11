Litter cleanup event along NC 711 set for Saturday

March 11, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — A roadside cleanup event is set for Saturday to clear N.C. 711 of roadside trash.

Members of the public can join by meeting at 8 a.m. at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s building near COMtech Business Park, located at 115 Livermore Drive in Pembroke. The effort is hosted by the Robeson Clean and Green Committee.

Masks are to be worn. Supplies, such as gloves and bags, will be provided. People in attendance are encouraged to bring trash grabbers if they wish.