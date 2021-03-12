Kidnapper hunted by sheriffs offices in Robeson and Dillon counties

March 12, 2021 Robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
Staff report
Shown is a man believed to be involved in the Thursday kidnapping and assault of a female from the area of South of the Border in Dillon, South Carolina. The man is pictured about 2:13 p.m. at a gas station with the victim’s vehicle, which he abandoned in an unknown area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

LUMBERTON — The Thursday assault and kidnapping of a female from a South of the Border business in Dillon, South Carolina, has become the subject of a cross-border investigation.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded about 4:17 p.m. Thursday to a report of kidnapping and assault at U.S. 301 South and Braswell Road in Rowland, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation determined that the victim was first abducted in Dillon, South Carolina, and taken to Rowland. As a result, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in the investigation.

The victim received non life-threatening injuries and is being treated at an undisclosed medical center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect abandoned the victim and her vehicle in an unknown area before she contacted police.

“The suspect is believed to be familiar with the Rowland and Dillon areas,” according to an RCSO statement.

The suspect is described as an Black male who stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has short black hair, a mole on his face and a short beard that is black and gray in color, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” the RCSO statement reads in part.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.